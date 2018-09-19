Drake Sues Big-Booty Stripper Who Made False Baby Claims Around The Same Time As His REAL Baby Mama’s Pregnancy

Drake Sues Woman Who Claimed Pregnancy And Made Rape Claims

Drake had to go ahead and face facts on fathering his son Adonis with ex-vixen Roseé Divine…however, that other baby rumor that popped up around the same time last year proved to be totally false. On top of all that, she allegedly falsified a sexual assault story about their encounter. Now, Papi wants repayment.

TMZ reports that Drake is in the middle of suing Layla Lace, Layla Lace, a stripper/bartender with amply enhanced everything who came forward back in April 2017 claiming that she was pregnant and Drake was the father. and she had a string of texts and paperwork from her gynecologist to prove it all. She also had several choice words for the rapper over the situation and insisted that she was no liar.

BUT…she was. In court docs, Drake contends that he met Ms. Lace during the Manchester, England stop of his Boy Meets World Tour in February of last year. He says they linked up at his hotel, had consensual sex and “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex.”

Drake claims that Layla became furious after being sent home rather than brought along for the rest of the tour. The two continued to text pleasantries and Layla repeatedly told Drake she missed him and wanted to fly out to see him again sooner rather than later, but after a while, Drake claims he simply didn’t have the time or energy to respond. That’s when she popped up on Instagram claiming that she was pregnant.

Fast forward to May, Layla hires a lawyer and demands money from Drake for her alleged unborn. Drake asked for a paternity test, Layla refused, and both she and her lawyer went quiet. Drake and his team chalked the entire thing up to a money grab, claiming in papers that “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.”

But it wasn’t over! Layla next popped up with some RAPE allegations against Drake. Layla went to the NYPD and filed a report claiming that her sexual encounter with the rapper had been non-consensual. Her new lawyer contacted Drake and demanded an undetermined amount of money to keep the rape report from going public. The case was referred to Manchester police, who cleared Drake in the claims after interviewing him on the incident.

According to Drake, Layla didn’t let a little thing like her case getting thrown out stop her though…she’s still demanding millions to keep her mouth shut.

Overall Drizzy is fed up. He’s suing her for an undisclosed amount for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

Sheesh. We bet this is one he wishes he never went all Final Fantasy with.

Getty/Instagram