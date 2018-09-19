The Game’s $7.1 Mill Sex Assault Judgment Winner Wants Rapper Punished For Dodging Collection Attempts (Exclusive)

“She’s Got Game” Contestant Priscilla Rainey Won Muti Million Judgment Against Rapper Following Groping Incident

The reality show contestant who won a $7.1 million judgment against The Game after she said he sexually abused her has accused him of dodging her attempts to collect on the debt.

Priscilla Rainey has asked a judge to punish The Game – who was born Jayceon Taylor – for ignoring her subpoena to find out how much money he has so she can begin collecting on her judgment, according to her Sept. 14 complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

She said in court papers that she subpoenaed The Game’s company “Trees by Game LLC” back in March for info on his assets. But since then, she said the company has ignored and otherwise failed to produce the necessary documents and given her legal team the runaround when they’ve tried to contact him.

Rainey sued The Game back in 2015 after she said he groped her bare vagina, behind and breasts on stage and in front of a crowd during an after-hours date while they filmed his reality show, “She’s Got Game” where several women competed for the former G-Unit rapper’s love. Rainey said when she pleaded with him to stop, he told her, “Shut the f**k up before I eliminate you!” according to court papers.

A jury later found The Game guilty and ordered him to pay compensatory damages of $1.13 million and $6 million in punitive damages. The Game filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that the legal proceedings were unfair and the judgment amount was too high.

Late last month, a judge upheld the jury’s decision, calling the amount reasonable and the rapper’s conduct “reprehensible” and ordered The Game to pony up the money.

Now, Rainey wants a judge to force “Trees by Game” to cough up the financial docs within seven days as well as sanctions for nearly $1,700 for her lawyer’s fees.

The Game had not responded to Rainey’s complaint as of Sept. 18.