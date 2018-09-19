August Alsina Pens Beautiful B-Day Message To ‘Love Personified’ Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina Wishes Jada Pinkett Smith A “Happy Birthday”

August Alsina LOVES himself some Jada Pinkett Smith. That much is very clear based on the singer’s super sweet birthday message to the veteran actress.

On Tuesday, August penned a lengthy post to Jada wishing her a happy 47th birthday.

According to August, Mrs. Will Smith is “love personified”, an “example of Gods divinity” and a “little piece of heaven.”

“I don’t believe in luck. I believe in God’s divine order. You are an example of Gods divinity in It’s covering over my life. A beautifully complex individual you are.. I could spend a lifetime decoding you. Thankyou for your laughter. Thankyou for seeing my heart and character & not measuring me based upon what I come from. You see me for who I am & what I’m gonna be, even when I can’t see ME. Thank you for challenging me on a daily basis. You’re A little piece of heaven here on earth.

The Fortune in my cookie.

The Vet to my Rookie.

You are LOVE personified. There hasn’t been enough diction created to articulate or express the capacity of my love for you. It is simply beyond measure & human comprehension… So as my soul continues this quest, I’d just like to say 🎉

Happy Birthday BEST… ( @jadapinkettsmith )🎂 you’re nothing like the rest! ❤️⚡️”

Wow, August clearly holds Jada to a VERY high regard. Mind you, this was her hubby Will’s post;

“Wow… 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more.” Not quite as moving as August’s but you get it…

August previously credited Jada a.k.a. his “favorite person on planet earth” with helping him overcome a Percocet addiction.

And if you’re wondering how they met, it was through Jaden Smith who introduced them at a concert. August allegedly asked Jada for “life help” and the rest is history.

Their relationship is reportedly more mother/son than romantic.

What do YOU think about August Alsina’s message to Jada???