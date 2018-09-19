‘SafeWord’: Watch Lauren London Sweat Bullets Over THIS Tweet Typed By T.I.

Poor thang…

Lauren London And T.I. Face Off On VH1’s “SafeWord”

Lauren London and T.I. are the latest celebs to appear on VH1’s STRESSFUL social media based show “SafeWord.”

On the episode airing tonight, September 19 at 11 p.m., the King of the South makes the actress sweat when he pens a tweet from her Twitter account blasting him and the upcoming sequel to 2006’s film “ATL.”

Will Lauren let the tweet fly or give in and use her “SafeWord”?

ABOUT “SAFEWORD”

On MTV’s “SafeWord,” stakes are high when a pair of close celebrity friends act as “captains” of their respective “teams” and go head-to-head in hilarious games and social media challenges that push them out of their comfort zone. Each captain is joined by comedians Carly Aquilino, Damien Dante Wayans, Jessimae Peluso, Jordan Rock, Klarity and Leonard Ouzts. At the end of every episode, the losing captain must answer three unfiltered questions while hooked up to a lie detector machine, completely at the mercy of their opponent.