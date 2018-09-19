SMH: Tamera Mowry-Housley Defended Her Fox News Adjacent Hubby On “The Real” — Now Folks Are Calling Her “TaMAGA”

Tamera Defending Adam Backfires

Swirled up Tamera Mowry-Housley seemed to have had a slightly emotional outburst on ‘The Real’ yesterday, and now people are talking about her.

The married mother of two beautiful babies has express how she’s dealt with assumptions about her white husband Adam Housley in the past. To set the record straight on tv when discussing marriage, she inserted her own issues with folks labeling her husband “racist” because of his job. Tamara looked into a camera and told the world “my husband is not a racist.”

But it seems like Tamera’s sassy tone, and Black folks assuming that anyone who works at Fox is racist has caused the moment to backfire!

Who keeps bringing this up? Is it her? Go fix your bew a mustard sandwich and chill Tamaga. We don’t care about him like that, barely care about you. https://t.co/xZAdWidN70 — Guardian of faces 💛 (@HeyAprill) September 18, 2018

Yikes! TaMAGA? Wow. Hit the flip to see how else people are talking about Tamera after this incident. Noone is really "proving" Adam is racist, but they are making fun of Tamera for defending him unsolicitedly. Are they doing too much?

TaMaga own family doesn't even fuck with Adam, so you know something in the mayo ain't clean. — Bottie Gang #bb20 (@iPushedHelen) September 18, 2018

