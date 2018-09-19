It’s Only Right: Demi Lovato’s Admitted Drug Dealer Brandon Johnson Wanted By LAPD, But The Thing Is…

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Wanted By LAPD

Remember Brandon Johnson, the moron dope dealer who told TMZ that he sold Demi Lovato the drugs that caused her to overdose?

Well, it looks like Brandon has found himself in some trouble in the wake of that now-infamous interview. According to the aforementioned TMZ, the LAPD has issued a warrant for Brandon, but not for what you think.

Back in June Brandon was arrested for, wait for it, cocaine possession and DUI, but he didn’t show up for his arraignment on Monday so the judge issued a warrant for yet another arrest.

This is nothing new for Brandon who’s rap sheet includes numerous arrests including one where police found a stash of drugs, guns and cash.

Brandon still won’t be arrested, charged, or investigated in regards to Demi’s overdose.