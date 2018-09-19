JINKIES! CSI: Black Twitter’s Great Unsolved Teddy Perkins Mystery Took A Delicious Twist
- By Bossip Staff
The Great Unsolved Teddy Perkins Mystery Is Twitter
Everyone’s caught up in the great unsolved Teddy Perkins mystery stemming from the hilariously creepy Atlanta character’s Emmys appearance that sparked endless speculation over the man behind the mask (in real life). At first, we just KNEW it was Donald Glover (until he took a pic WITH Teddy Perkins). Then Lakeith Stanfield. Then Jay Pharoah’s name popped up (before he denied it) and now we’re back in ponder emoji mode with the whole entire clue-chasing internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter investigation into the Emmys identity of Teddy Perkins.
