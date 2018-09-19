JINKIES! CSI: Black Twitter’s Great Unsolved Teddy Perkins Mystery Took A Delicious Twist

If Donald & LaKeith we’re both at the Emmy’s, who tf went as Teddy Perkins 🧐 pic.twitter.com/cBFfdRxNMu — A Boogie (@MetroBoolinn__) September 18, 2018

The Great Unsolved Teddy Perkins Mystery Is Twitter

Everyone’s caught up in the great unsolved Teddy Perkins mystery stemming from the hilariously creepy Atlanta character’s Emmys appearance that sparked endless speculation over the man behind the mask (in real life). At first, we just KNEW it was Donald Glover (until he took a pic WITH Teddy Perkins). Then Lakeith Stanfield. Then Jay Pharoah’s name popped up (before he denied it) and now we’re back in ponder emoji mode with the whole entire clue-chasing internet.

this is cracking me up pic.twitter.com/4d1xvSRyfB — 👑BΔK🐝 (@brittanyalauren) September 18, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter investigation into the Emmys identity of Teddy Perkins.