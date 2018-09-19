Congratulations! Porsha Williams Confirms Pregnancy But You Won’t BELIEVE The Names Her Baby Daddy Has In Mind!

Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Pregnant After Previous Miscarriage

Congratulations to Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley! Porsha just announced her pregnancy to the world via Instagram — and an interview with People Magazine!

Porsha captioned a pair of photos, including a screenshot of the article:

❤️I am happy, healthy… and pregnant! #BabyMckinley 👶🏽 #DM❤️ #Blessed *Check out our full baby story in @People Magazine on newsstands Friday🎉

Her interview is pretty revealing check out some excerpts below:

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who suffered a miscarriage six years ago, reveals to PEOPLE in an interview for the newest issue, out Friday. “I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” continues Williams, 37. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.” “Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy,” she explains, sharing that she would be seeing her little one for the first time later on the same day as the interview.

We’re glad she is getting over her fears and embracing her impending motherhood.

Porsha also opened up about her boyfriend/baby daddy to be with the outlet as well.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.” “I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams tells PEOPLE of McKinley, whom she has known for years but only began dating this past year. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

Porsha also revealed she delivered the baby news to her boo on his birthday in late July, adding that keeping her secret

“was really hard to do.”

Porsha says the baby was a “surprise,” but that the pregnancy news brought her and bae closer.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” the co-host of Dish Nation says. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have. ” “One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’ ” she tells PEOPLE. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.” “I’m not really sure because I think she’s going to be mad, like, ‘Really, Mom?’ And then I’m going to have to try to explain it and he’s probably going to deny that it was all his idea.”

Lordt! Where is Lauren at to make sure this doesn’t happen — hell naw to Napoleon. And what do y’all think about a little Porsha Jr. running around?

Hit the flip for a few recent snaps of Porsha and her boo, including the couple getting in some good practice at her friend’s baby shower.