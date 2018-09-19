Diesel Thinks It’s A Good Idea To Make Nicki Minaj The Face Of A Cyber-Bullying Campaign. They Are Wrong.

Nicki Minaj And Diesel Get Dragged

Well, someone in marketing is going to be looking for a job soon. The folks at Diesel have decided to put together an anti-bullying campaign using celebrities like Gucci Mane and…Nicki Minaj? Word? Either this is a big prank or one of the biggest mishaps in marketing history.

Nicki Minaj has been accused of bullying during her entire career. She allegedly hopped in a woman’s DMs this summer, demeaning her. She’s been accused of sic’ing her army of maniacal fans on people who disagree with her and criticize her actions. She’s been called one of the biggest bullies in the game so this decision is…weird.

Nicki is on an entire cyber bully campaign as if she not only got someone fired from their internship & but her fans have been harassing that woman even to this day with death threats, mean comments about her child, & trying to find out her address — diet stud (@dankbonn3t) September 19, 2018

Okay, it’s worse than weird. Take a look at Twitter’s reactions and they aren’t pretty.