iHate: Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane And More Star In Diesel Ad Speaking Out Against Cyberbullying [Video]

Nicki Minaj And Others Star In Diesel Ad Combatting Cyberbullying

Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Tommy Dorfman, Miles Heizer, Barbie Ferreira, Bella Thorne, Yoo Ah-In, Bria Vinaite, Yovanna Ventura and Jonathan Bellini all star in a new Diesel ad that centers around cyberbullying.

Nicki and her co-stars are seen wearing clothes emblazoned with the various epithets and hateful messages that they receive from thumb thugs online. The degrees of hate range from something as relatively innocuous as “The Bad Guy” to deadly vitriol like the f-word.

The mantra of Diesel’s new line is “The more hate you wear, the less you care.”

