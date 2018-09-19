Sneak Peek: Watch The First 6 Minutes Of “Black Ink Crew” Season 7 Premiere [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew Season 7 Premiere Preview
Are you ready for the New York crew and all of their shenanigans?
Ceaser throws a block party to celebrate the impending launch of a new shop in New Orleans, Alex and Donna can’t quit the PDA, and Sky gets the royal treatment. Watch back to back new episodes of Black Ink Crew after the finale of Black Ink Crew Chicago! It all starts tonight at 8/7c on VH1.