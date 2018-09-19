Sneak Peek: Watch The First 6 Minutes Of “Black Ink Crew” Season 7 Premiere [Video]

Black Ink Crew Season 7

VH1

Black Ink Crew Season 7 Premiere Preview

Are you ready for the New York crew and all of their shenanigans?

Ceaser throws a block party to celebrate the impending launch of a new shop in New Orleans, Alex and Donna can’t quit the PDA, and Sky gets the royal treatment. Watch back to back new episodes of Black Ink Crew after the finale of Black Ink Crew Chicago! It all starts tonight at 8/7c on VH1.

