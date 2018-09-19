BOSSIP Premiere: Vybz Kartel’s Protegé Vanessa Bling AKA Gaza Slim Is Back With New EP ‘Still Standing’ [VIDEO]

After a stint in prison and a 3 year parole, Vanessa Bling, is back with Still Standing, the 6 song EP that opens with the hot song make that money song, “10 Bags” which is the first offering from the EP. Check out the video below:

On 10 Bags, Vanessa is ready to get back to getting the cash. She doesn’t play since her long hiatus and clearly states “Run My Check, Run My Money” on this end of summer/early fall hit.

Both the video for “10 Bags” and the EP, Still Standing, were just released. We here at Bossip are happy to offer them both to you first. Check the EP out below:

And for those of you not in the know, in 2011 Vanessa Bling was one of dancehall’s most promising young starlets, who would go on to earn Jamaica Star’s People’s Choice Awards for “Female Artist Of The Year” and “Most Selling Female Artist.” Under the wing of reggae super star Vybz Kartel, Vanessa Bling also toured the world, appearing on stages from Germany to Israel and all across the Caribbean. It all came to a halt when she was arrested alongside her mentor in 2011.

Following the tumultous legal ordeal, Vanessa Bling took a break from the world of music to regroup. Cardi B’s use of Vanessa Bling’s “Everything Fi Hold Him” catapulted the singer back into the spotlight and she took that as a sign to give her fans what they had been asking for: new music.

After collaborating with Marcus Records and producer Marcus Myrie (son of dancehall legend Buju Banton) on a series of well received songs, Vanessa Bling is once again ready to fly on her own. “The song “Freedom” was my opportunity to tell my story,” she says. “Not just to get some closure on the situation for myself, but also to offer hope and encouragement to anyone else who might be going through a similar situation.”

Currently signed to Outtaspace Entertainment and managed by En-Treeg Records, Vanessa Bling is well on her way back to the top.

