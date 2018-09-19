Demi Lovato’s Mom Breaks Silence On Daughter’s Overdose — “She’s Alive Today Because Of Millions Of Prayers” [Video]

Dianna De La Garza Speaks On Demi Lovato’s Overdose

Dianna De La Garza, Demi Lovato’s mom, describes the emotional night she heard news her daughter overdosed. She said she was too weak to drive to the hospital and thinks the prayers from fans are what helped save Demi’s life.

Heavy stuff.

Dianna says Demi is doing well. That’s great news! Demi also gave her blessing on her mom to speak on her, and the opioid crisis.