Neptunes Sound* Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Cancelled, Kelly Clarkson’s New Show To Replace Him

Steve Harvey Talk Show Cancelled

Welp. That’s show business for ya.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Harvey’s daily program, Steve, will be sent to the talk show graveyard in fall of next year and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will take its place.

It hasn’t even been two months since Clarkson shot her pilot and NBC has already bought it to air in 11 U.S. cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Miami, San Diego, Boston, Hartford and Washington, D.C.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said of the hourlong show, which is produced by NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

Kelly’s show is being described as a “weekday brunch party” with lots of guests from various parts of pop culture who are unlikely to ever meet and converse.

You here for this, or nah?