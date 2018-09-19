Shame The Devil: Pastor George Mason Keeps It Real About The Shooting Death Of Botham Jean [Video]
Pastor George Mason Preaches About Botham Jean’s Killing
Botham Jean was killed by the police in what many people (see, Black) consider to be a murder. Pastor George Mason of Wilshire Baptist Church spoke to his congregation about his senseless killing and event went so far as to overtly, and rightly, call it a crime.
You can cut the tension with a knife.
Right on, pastor. The