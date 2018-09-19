Welp: Uber Driver Sues NLF’er Jameis Winston For Being An Admittedly Pervy Passenger Back In 2016

Uber Driver Wants Jameis Winston To Pay Up For Being A Pervy Passenger

The female Uber driver who accused Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston of groping her during a ride in her vehicle, has filed a lawsuit against. According to ESPN, the unnamed driver is asking for $75,000 for damages in the nature of emotional distress and future therapy expenses.”

The groping incident occured back in 2016, which ultimately led to his three-game suspension by the NFL. According to reports, the lawsuit alleges that while waiting in the drive-thru line of Los Betos restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016, Winston was “belligerent” and “leaned toward [her] and placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against her vagina over her yoga pants.”

She looked at Winston, down at his hand, and responded, “What’s up with that?” before Winston withdrew his hand, the suit says. She then immediately tried calling her boyfriend before sending him a series of text messages. In one of the texts, she wrote, “I just got semi-molested by the Tampa Bay Buc QB,” and that she was “pretty shaken up …” The woman did not file a report with police but had discussed it with her boyfriend. She did report the incident to Uber the next day. Uber contacted Winston, who told the ride-share service that there were other passengers in the vehicle that night. In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, the plaintiff, identified as “Kate P.”, states that despite Winston’s three-game suspension, he “issued a hollow apology” in July and “has a history of sexually hostile behavior and appears to be no closer to understanding the impact of his conduct.”

Yikes! An eight-month NFL investigation concluded that Winston engaged in detrimental conduct that night by “touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate.”