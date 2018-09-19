Plies Arrested At Tampa Airport For Concealed Pistol Inside His Carry-On Bag [Video]

Plies Arrested For Gus Possession At Tampa Airport

Plies was arrested at the Tampa International Airport this morning when TSA found a Glock 43 and a fully loaded magazine inside his carry-on bag according to TMZ.

To make matters worse, Plies didn’t have a permit for the weapon and was charged with felony carrying of a concealed weapon.

Sources close to Plies say he mistakenly grabbed the wrong bag while packing and is fully claiming possession of the gun. Why the hell do rappers use this same excuse when they get caught with guns at airports? Why is there always a random gun in a random bag? SMH.

Peep the video below.

Free Plies?