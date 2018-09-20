Rejoice! Black Ink Crew Is Back And So Is The Donna Tattoo Slander

Donna Dragging Commences

Season 7 of Black Ink Crew is here and we couldn’t be any happier. The band is back together and this season looks to be as dramatic (and punchy) as ever before. There appear to be some changes afoot as there’s a new shop opening in NOLA, but there’s one constant: the internet returning to clown Donna’s struggle tats. Remember the blackfoot tat from last season? The north remembers.

When Ceaser said "…my All Star tattoo artist…" Donna should've known he wasn't talking about her 😂 #BlackInkCrew — Highly Favored 🌿🙏🏽 (@tokingblackgirl) September 20, 2018

Donna was upset that she wasn’t chosen as one of the “best” tattooers on the team, without realizing that she was going to stay back and run the NY shop while the NOLA shop was getting put together. So she got mad for no reason, allowing everyone else to just clown the hell out of her horrible tattooing. Everyone wins!