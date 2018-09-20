Footage Surfaces Of Wanda Smith’s Hubby Running Up On Katt Williams With A Gun Outside Atlanta Comedy Club [Video]

Remember how Katt Williams roasted radio personality Wanda Smith within a gnarled fingertip of her life earlier this week? Well, rumor had it that later that evening, her husband and his handgun made sure to let Katt know a thing or two about talking crazy to his wife.

Neither Wanda nor Katt would discuss the incident at length, or even really acknowledge that it had happened at all. But as always…there was a passerby with a quick recording thumb that caught the whole kerfuffle on camera. TMZ has the footage start to finish.

In the clip, you can see Katt get approached by Wanda’s husband Lamorris Sellers, and the two have an exchange. Katt retreats into a nearby store, while Lamorris stays hot on his heels with a visible gun in his hands.

Welp…the footage shows what it shows. What do you think of the incident?

Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Kevin Winter/Getty Images