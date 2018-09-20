Inches: Rasheeda Tosses Her Wigs — Lets Her Naturally Long Hair BREATHE

Rasheeda Rocks Her Natural Hair

Rasheeda Frost is that boss chick that likes to switch up her swag. Millions of folks have tuned into “Love and Hip Hop” and seen her rockm almost every style of weaves, wigs and braids.

Most recently, she had a short, blonde bob look happening.

But, now the business lady is giving her hair a break from all of the protective styling. Rasheeda posted up this photo of herself, chilling in the house with her REAL hair down. It seems like she just removed her hair from braids, since its looking crimply. Did you expect her natural tresses to be like this???

Hit the flip to see Rasheeda after she got her hair washed and blowed out. Are you feeling her with her naturally long tresses?