Really??? Ill-Mannered Delta Customer Service Agent Phones Police On Black Woman For Asking To Speak To A Manager

Black Woman Gets Police Called On Her After Delta Employee Refused To Get A Manager

What in the airline HELL is going on here. A woman named Arlene (who prefers to use only her first name) just experience the most horrible attitude from a Delta customer service agent, which ended in the police being called. Arlene has made this issue public, by initially posting a statement about her experience to twitter, hooping to get Delta’s attention.

She says she went to the customer service agents on duty in Boston, to inform them her bag was ripped during her travel. In return she tried to make a claim. She says the agents were refusing to address her claim so she asked to speak to a manager on duty. As she waited for the manager, she says the agents were unprofessionally discussing her situation and one of them snapped “noone is talking about you, you are out of your mind.

This is when things escalated behind the counter…the agent, Teddra Hegel continued to be rude and then she altogether REFUSED to get a manager.

On 8-24-18 I’ve experience the worst encounter ever while flying with @Delta at @BostonLogan at baggage gate A4 long but please read and share this post. I have video of the encounter pic.twitter.com/BGtdJerS3t — Queen (@IAmSachaa) August 29, 2018

Delta responded to the claim online on August 28th, and did nothing, Arlene told The Root, which prompted her to post THIS video proof.

This is how @Delta Airlines customer service handles baggage damage claims by calling the police on its customers!! pic.twitter.com/HkT2DSTpQd — OurAppGuy (@Ourappguy) September 18, 2018

NASTY AF! So far, Delta has not made a comment about the exchange. And FYI, contrary to what Teddra is outraged over, TSA allows non-commercial filming in the airport. This is NOT a reason to call the police. Arlene says she decided to leave after the woman called police, fearing she would be mistreated because she is a Black woman.

WHERE IS DELTA!? They need to be addressing this mess, ASAP. And Teddra needs to be AXED.