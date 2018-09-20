LaTavia Roberson Reunites With Beyoncé After 18 Years—Is A Destiny’s Child Reunion On The Way?!

- By Bossip Staff
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

LaTavia Roberson Reunites With Beyoncé

One of the original members of Destiny’s Child had a sweet reunion with Baddie Bey.

LaTavia Roberson took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos of herself backstage at the Houston date of the On The Run II tour where she reunited with Beyoncé.

LaTavia told fans how ecstatic she was to see her forever friend of 30 years, that she lost contact with for 18.

This comes after LeToya Luckett reunited with Bey last week at the Arlington, Texas OTR II tour date.

View this post on Instagram

Love. ♥️

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

The photos are sparked rumors of a loooooong overdue Destiny’s Child reunion with the original members.

Destiny's Child

Destiny’s Child: LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

Would you want to see Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia and LeToya together again???

More of LaTavia’s backstage Bey photos on the flip.

Categories: Instagram, News, Someone We Actually Like

