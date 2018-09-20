LaTavia Roberson Reunites With Beyoncé After 18 Years—Is A Destiny’s Child Reunion On The Way?!

LaTavia Roberson Reunites With Beyoncé

One of the original members of Destiny’s Child had a sweet reunion with Baddie Bey.

LaTavia Roberson took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos of herself backstage at the Houston date of the On The Run II tour where she reunited with Beyoncé.

LaTavia told fans how ecstatic she was to see her forever friend of 30 years, that she lost contact with for 18.

This comes after LeToya Luckett reunited with Bey last week at the Arlington, Texas OTR II tour date.

The photos are sparked rumors of a loooooong overdue Destiny’s Child reunion with the original members.

Would you want to see Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia and LeToya together again???

More of LaTavia’s backstage Bey photos on the flip.