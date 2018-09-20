Machine Gun Kelly Explains Beef With Eminem And Insists That He’ll Continue To Do Drugs [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly Talks Eminem Beef On The Breakfast Club

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning to air out his beef with Eminem and talk about his passion for drug usage according to iHeart.

“I’m a father. I have a 9-year-old daughter. I get it. One hundred percent. Can I apologize? Can I take the tweet down? Sure. But a public apology? Come on, man.” MGK won’t apologize publicly because of Eminem’s reputation for “shitting on dead people” and “Christopher Reeves, who was in a wheel chair.” He also says that it was “a silly comment to have started all of this.”

MGK also discussed his new EP that is set to drop today, Binge.

You riding with Kelly or Marshall?