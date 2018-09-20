Celebrity Seeds: Russell Westbrook & Wife Nina Announce They’re Expecting Twin Girls

Russell And Nina Westbrook Expecting Twins

After already telling the world that they’re expecting, Russell Westbrook and his wife are sharing more details. The happy couple announced this week that their second pregnancy isn’t just one baby, it’s TWO twin girls.

The Westbrooks made an announcement in a YouTube video called “The Westbrook Family.”

They already have a 1-year-old son, Noah.



Congrats to the Westbrooks!