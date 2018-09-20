These Pics Of Fine A$$ 31-Year-Old Kyla Pratt Are Reminding The Internet That She’s Grown Into A Gorgeous Woman

Kyla Pratt Is Bae

Remember Kyla Pratt from the good old days? She was a kid actress in the early 2000s most notably in “One On One,” and a slew of other shows and movies. Now, she’s a grown a$$ woman and fine as hell. The picture below has flooded timelines over the last few days, and it’s a reminder that she’s 31 and stunning.

Most recently, she was on the Love Jones live show and putting in work as an actress. Here’s the thing” we need her on more shows. Way more shows. Or at least more IG pics. Something, because we need more Miss Pratt in our lives.

Take a look and see how fine she’s been.