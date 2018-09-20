Nigerian Super Star WizKid Blasted By Baby Mama For Being “Social Media Daddy” & His Fans Are FRYING Him

WizKid Put On Blast By Baby Mama

International superstar WizKid is being blasted by the mother of his son, Shola and she didn’t hold back at all! Shola put out one of the lengthiest instagram posts anyone has ever seen, detailing every reason WizKid is allegedly an ain’t isht daddy!

You can swipe through to read the message if you’d like (it’s A LOT), or you can scroll down — we’ve listed some of the most shady parts.

Shola and WizKid aka Ayo’s son Tife is seven-years-old and Shola claims Ayo has missed every last one of Tife’s birthdays. He’s even allegedly posted “Happy Birthday” to Tife on instagram, without even bothering to call. Shola also says that she’s had to buy gifts, pretending for them to be from his multimillionaire father, so he doesn’t feel bad.

Here is their handsome son together, Tife.

But, Shola claims Ayo aka WizKid goes MONTHS without seeing the boy — and the allegations get worse! Here a list of most of what Shola claims in her message to blast the WizKid:

She claims WizKid denied paternity of Tife since his birth, dodging taking a test for over a year. Shola claims WizKid sent Tife back home with ‘weed crusher’ in his bag. WizKid allegedly bought his son a chain to pose with on social media, and then took it back after he posted the photo. Wizkid allegedly suspected his son was “gay” and asked him to touch the breasts and butts of grown WOMEN to be sure he wasn’t. Wizkid allegedly threatened Shola not to post pictures of Tife aka Boluwatife online, asked her to turn down a $3 million modeling contact for her son. But he allegedly RARELY supports her financially, just makes “promises.” After Shola snagged a job at the Italian Embassy, she asked WizKid to consent to the child to get passports & visa travel with her to work, he was lackadaisical. WizKid allegedly “spends money on drugs” and not for a good school for his son, which she says she pays for.

Shola also shared some personal text messages between herself and WizKid in which he fires back:

“U need to start acting like a mother and decent woman and stop throwing yourself over here. Even if u don’t want to have sense, think of ur child. Enjoy ur day. Read back ur messages and think. So desperate for what u will never have. Get a vibrator or something. And act like someone’s mom. At least that’s what someone calls u.”

WizKid has yet to respond to Shola’s lengthy claims. Instead, he’s trying to find something to eat in Milan.

Abeg where can i get naija food in Milan ? 😩😩 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 20, 2018

YIkes! This sounds like a completely messy af situation. And fans are surely taking side. Hit the flip to see.