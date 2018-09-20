SMH: Teacher Accused Of Encouraging Preschool Fight & Posting Clips Online

World Star For Lil Kids Equals No Bueno

A former preschool employee is facing the consequences after putting a spotlight on fighting kids for the Internet to see.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Chavay Williams from Ohio was charged with 21 counts of endangering children when she allegedly encouraged a group of pre-schoolers under her watch to physically fight then posted a video online. Her 21 charges count as 21 first-degree misdemeanors and the maximum sentence for each charge would be six months in jail.

According to court records, a clip of the June 14 fighting was found on SnapChat. Williams was an employee at Playtime Pre-School and she was the one who recorded the incident and posted it. The clip was captioned with statements like “knock out” with a smiley face emoji, boxing glove emojis and crazy face emojis. Despite all this, luckily none of the kids — ages 3 to 5 — were seriously injured.

However, the video does show some of the children crying and “using a chair to try to escape the playground area while staff recorded the activity without a response,” according to the court records. This all went down in a fenced playground area.

After the clip was posted, it was brought to the attention of police and they began an investigation on June 22. They determined that Williams acted on her own and the school was not aware of the fight when it happened.

Williams was fired for her involvement. She told officers that she recorded the scuffle to show parents how their kids were acting at school. “Chavay Williams stated this type of activity happens every day and all the time,” the court records say.

There were two classes playing on the playground at the time of the fight and a second teacher was present. She admitted that she did nothing to stop the youngster scuffles that were happening nearby. Authorities determined that they wouldn’t charge the second teacher. Instead they treated her as a witness, according to court records.

Williams is set to appear for an arraignment on October 23.