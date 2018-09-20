Hell F**k Naw, Shawty! Melanin-Deficient Maroon 5 Is Performing At Super Bowl Halftime In Atlanta, Waka Flocka Ain’t Here For It [Video]

Waka Flock Wants Black Performers At Super Bowl, Not Maroon 5

Yesterday Atlanta Twitter (and many other Twitters) broke when it was announced that Maroon 5 would be taking the stage in ATL to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl.

Ain’t nobody tryin’ to hear that.

Atlanta is a city FULL of superstar musical acts that has the potential to put on the greatest, and Blackest, Super Bowl halftime ever. Considering the NFL’s problems with the Black community, you’d think that this would be a layup, but this is the NFL and they could ruin a glass of water in a rain storm.

Waka Flock voiced his displeasure on TMZ Sports.

