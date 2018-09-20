Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith And Katt Williams Spotted At Dave Chappelle Show In L.A.

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have A Dave Chappelle Show Date Night

The illustrious Smiths — aka Will and Jada were photographed leaving the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. after a special Dave Chappelle show there last night. They’re still so cute together after all these years, riiiiiiight?

Wonder if the date was part of Jada’s birthday celebration… Will posted this really cute tribute to his wife on IG Wednesday. Seriously they are #CoupledUpGoals!!!

Will also signed autographs outside the club. It’s no secret that Will has a great sense of humor himself. We’re so glad he’s on Instagram now because he’s got to be one of the most entertaining accounts to follow.

The paparazzi presence was THICK — as you can see. Besides Will and Jada, we also discovered that Katt Williams was at the event. The comedian arrived at the comedy show with his brand spanking new Emmy in tow. Hit the flip for those photos.