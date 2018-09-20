Ex-Wife Of Former NBA Champion Jayson Williams To Open Rehab Center After Years Of Abuse From Drug-Addled Player (Exclusive)

Tanya Young Williams Set To Launch The Pivot Center Next Month

She endured a rocky marriage with disgraced NBA star Jayson Williams, who she said struggled with an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills.

But Tanya Young-Williams is now making sure that others don’t have to go through what she did by launching a new rehab center in Florida that is centered around treating the trauma that is triggering substance abuse.

The Pivot Treatment and Wellness Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. combines the “12 Step” program with a wellness curriculum in order to address the underlying issues that are causing the patient to abuse drugs or alcohol.

“This (substance abuse) is real and it’s devastating in our community and we in the African American community need to take the stigma off getting help, “ Williams said.

She added: “I understand substance abuse. I’ve had people in my life with substance abuse…too many people leave treatment sober, but they don’t leave well. And it’s our responsibility to turn that around.”

Young-Williams said that while being a domestic violence survivor at the hands of an addict didn’t factor into her decision to open the rehab center, she said she hopes it helps others in their journey to sobriety.

Coincidentally, her ex-husband also runs a separate rehab center in Florida after serving 18 months for shooting his driver and another eight months for DUI. Young-Williams said her decision to also enter the rehab industry was by chance, and the more “people trying to help other people,” the better.

“Jayson has very publicly spoken about this story and his recovery and he’s very vocal and proud about his journey,” the mom of two said. “As you understand, as the opioid epidemic continues to grow, the more people in this space the better. There cannot be too many people trying to help other people.”