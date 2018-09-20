Makin’ Moves: Jemele Hill Will Narrate LeBron James’ ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Showtime Documentary

Jemele Hill To Narrate LeBron James’ ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Documentary

Just because she doesn’t work for the mouse anymore doesn’t mean that her ship isn’t still sailing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jemele Hill will be the voice of LeBron James’ new Showtime documentary named after the hateful quip that racist-esque mayo packet Laura Ingraham made about The King, Shut Up And Dribble.

This does however mark the first public venture that Hill has undertaken since leaving ESPN just a few short days ago.

“I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration,” Hill tells The Hollywood Reporter. “[Black Americans] feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who’s in charge.”

We been known that Jemele is talented, but this goes beyond being good at a job. Jemele and LeBron share many similarities, but one in particular makes her role as narrator more impactful. Both LeBron and Jemele have been publicly attacked by Donald Trump and as she puts it “Once you’re in the club, it’s something that binds you.”

Moreover, LeBron is dead serious about uplifting Black women and it isn’t very often that you hear a woman voicing a male athlete’s story in a documentary.

“Lately LeBron has talked about gender and wanting to uplift and position black women in particular,” says Hill. “I get the sense that this is all part of that. He was raised by a black woman, he is married to a black woman and he is raising a black woman (daughter Zhuri, 3). If you look at the societal ladder, black women remain on the lowest rung. He clearly understands that we are facing a unique battle. It means a lot that he understands the intricacies of that.”

We’ll DEFINITELY be tuned in for this one. How bout you?