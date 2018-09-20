RHOA: Did Someone Use Porsha Williams’ Pregnancy Announcement To Sneakily Shade Kenya Moore?

Andy Cohen Accused Of Shading Kenya Moore With Porsha Williams Pregnancy

Andy Cohen is being accused of sending some shade an ex-RHOA star’s way.

The Bravo exec joined the people congratulating Porsha Williams on her pregnancy with a simple tweet that read, “Very excited for @Porsha4real! Next season is full of a lot of real, life changing moments.”

Very excited for @Porsha4real! Next season is full of a lot of real, life changing moments. https://t.co/cGg5cnXhcR — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 19, 2018

The “real” part of the tweet has people up in arms with accusations that Andy’s shading the HELL out of former housewife Kenya Moore.

If you can remember, Kenya was reportedly “punished” for getting married while RHOA cameras weren’t rolling and for being pregnant. Execs allegedly offered her a whopping 90% salary decrease despite her big news.

She declined and three new housewives are seemingly taking her place; Tanya Sam, Shamari Devoe, and Eva Marcille.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s reportedly filming a special on the impending birth of her bundle of joy.

Do YOU think Andy was shading Kenya with the “real” storyline tweet?