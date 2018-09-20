Remember Her? ‘A Different World’s’ Cree Summer Recalls Her Iconic Voice-Over Roles

You know Susie Carmichael from @Nickelodeon's #Rugrats and Elmyra from #TinyToonAdventures . . . But, did you know that they're both voiced by the same person?! @IAmCreeSummer 😲 P.S. do you recognize the other voice in this video? * cough, cough* @YvonneOrji pic.twitter.com/vnj0c3LXHX — Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) September 17, 2018

Cree Summer Speaks On Her Voice-Over Roles

Cree Summer has been TREMENDOUSLY busy since “A Different World” ended in the 90s. The actress is a seasoned voice-over artist whose used her vocals to bring characters including Susie Carmichael from “The Rugrats”, Penny from “Inspector Gadget” and Elmyra from “Tiny Toon Adventures” to life.

According to Cree her father Donald Harvey Francks, who voiced Sabretooth in X-Men, helped her get her first gig and she hasn’t stopped since.

The voice-over artist who actually started voicing characters at age 11 is featured in a Great Big Story clip that’s narrated by “Insecure’s” Yvonne Orji alongside her two kids.

In it, she speaks about the importance of her work.

“One of the most important things is that she sounds smart and is very well spoken because there were not a lot of brown girls inc cartoons, there still aren’t,” said Cree while talking about Siuse from “Rugrats.” “I mean let’s face it, I do the voices of all the brown girls, there still ain’t that many. There’ still this crazy belief that brown girls don’t watch cartoons, or read comic books or watch sci-fi and that’s BS—We love it!”

Did YOU know Cree Summer voiced ALL these roles??? She’s tremendously talented!