Hennything Is Readable: The Most Hilarious Reactions To J.R. Smith Releasing A Children’s Book 

J.R. Smith Releases Children’s Book With Brother Chris Smith

J.R. Smith is taking his talents from the court and the club to the kids.

The NBA star released a children’s book on Tuesday with his brother Chris Smith entitled “HoopSmiths: J.R. and Chris Learn Teamwork” — which seemed like a beautiful sentiment, until the Internets got a hold of the news.

"I'll drink henny in a bar

I'll drink henny in my car…" https://t.co/8SKV36WQO9 — The Angry (@NY_Wiseass) September 19, 2018

We all know J.R. has a reputation for being a party guy. But ya’ll ain’t have to do him like this. Get “HoopSmiths” available only on Amazon.

