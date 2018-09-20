More Feelings: James Corden Uses Drake Lyrics For Drama-Filled Soap Opera [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Can You Spot Your Favorite Songs?
It’s no secret that Drake lyrics will get you in your feelings (the man literally has a song called “In My Feelings”).
So it’s no surprised that someone would try to use Drake lyrics for a theatrical performance. It seems James Corden is the first one to the idea when he used some of Drizzy’s most notable lines in a soap opera skit. Peep the hilarious drama below and find out if you can match the lines to a Drizzy bop!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.