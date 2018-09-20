Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart And Jimmy Fallon Go Back To High School [Video]

Jimmy Fallon & Kevin Hart Go Back To School

Kevin Hart’s upcoming film Night School is set to release next week on September 28. The movie is starring Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Fat Joe, and more as the story follows a group of adults who set out to earn their GEDs by going to night school.

In honor of the upcoming release of the comedian’s highly anticipated film, Kevin takes Jimmy on a trip back to high school, where the two experience a day that’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Throughout this hilarious video, Kevin and Jimmy compete with one another to see who is the better student as they take it back to their high school days. On top of the comedy that comes from the two comedians being there in the first place, their presence is a complete surprise to all of the students, which just makes the experience that much better.

The first class the duo attends is math, where both Fallon and Hart try to one-up each other by giving the teacher gifts. After that, they head off to science class, where they get ready to dissect a frog. Initially, they’re both very excited for the idea, but once the poor guy hits their table ready to be dissected–their reactions are a little bit different.

Up next comes every student’s favorite part of the day, lunch. We first see Kevin surrounded by a bunch of kids telling jokes and winning everybody over, when Jimmy sees what’s going on and wants to get in on the fun. Fallon tells a joke that doesn’t exactly do well with the crowd.

Seeing Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon go back to high school is absolutely hilarious, and there’s no two people more perfect for the experience than this pair. Hart spent all night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy last night, so it’s no question how much fun these two have together.

Check out the entire experience below.