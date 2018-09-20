Get In Formation: ABC Orders New Marvel Series Centered Around Female Superheroes

ABC Reportedly Commits To Marvel Series Starring Female Heroes

It looks like Marvel is continuing their small-screen expansion in a big way.

According to reports from Deadline, ABC has given a production commitment to a series that focuses on multiple female Marvel superheroes. Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg has been tapped to create the hour-long drama, and will also executive produce it alongside Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb.

As is to be expected, there aren’t many details available about what the show will deliver at the moment. What Deadline did confirm, though, is that the untitled series will revolve around “lesser-known Marvel characters”; however, the actual storyline for the expected series is still not clear.

If this project does eventually air, it would be joining Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is the only Marvel series on ABC at the moment. The network did previously broadcast other Marvel shows Inhumans and Agent Carter; but unfortunately for fans, both were canceled after a short one and two season run, respectively.

We can only hope that more information about the potential show becomes available soon–fans have been yearning for more female-leading action in the Marvel franchise for years, so this would be a great step in that direction.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Disney was developing a number of limited series based on “second tier” Marvel characters, which includes the likes of Loki and Scarlet Witch. These discussed projects are expected to land on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, and will reportedly span anywhere from six to eight episodes in their first seasons.

As of right now, there are currently six other Marvel Universe shows airing exclusively at Netflix: Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. All but the latter are expected to return for another season.