BOSSIP Premiere: Actor Tray Chaney Releases New Music Video Featuring His Own Family “God First” [VIDEO]

Tray Chaney Releases Visuals For New Music Project

Rapper/Actor Tray Chaney is most known for his portrayal of Poot in the landmark television show The Wire but in the past few years, you might have spotted him on BET Jams or your favorite online platform as an MC. Having released several music videos, Chaney has successfully carved out a niche for himself in Hip Hop. Currently, he stars on Bounce TV’s hit show Saints And Sinners, but that doesn’t mean Chaney has put his rap pursuits on the back burner. Today he unveils his brand new visual for “GOD FIRST” (Welcome To My Life)

On this song/visual, Tray shares real life experiences of his struggles, not being able to meet the deadline on bill payments, mortgage & having difficulty earning income and providing for his wife and child. Once Tray stops complaining & puts GOD FIRST things change for the better. The music video, which is directed by Janks Morton, shot in ATLANTA GA co-stars Ayesha Chaney (Wife) , Malachi Chaney (Son), & the amazing students of UTOPIAN ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS. Check out the visual and be sure to support Chaney’s album S.A.M (Strictly About Music) is currently available on iTunes.

