3 Killed, Multiple Injured In Maryland Rite Aid Distribution Center Shooting
Three Killed, Mulitple Injured In Rite Aid Shooting
Three people are dead and multiple wounded after a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland.
The shooting took place at a Rite Aid support facility in Aberdeen, Maryland 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. The lone suspect is currently in custody.
MSNBC reports that the suspect is a woman.
This story is still developing…
