3 Killed, Multiple Injured In Maryland Rite Aid Distribution Center Shooting

- By Bossip Staff

MCT via Getty Images

Three Killed, Mulitple Injured In Rite Aid Shooting

Three people are dead and multiple wounded after a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland.
The shooting took place at a Rite Aid support facility in Aberdeen, Maryland 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. The lone suspect is currently in custody.

MSNBC reports that the suspect is a woman.

This story is still developing…

Categories: News, SMH, Stop the Violence

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.