3 Killed, Multiple Injured In Maryland Rite Aid Distribution Center Shooting

Three Killed, Mulitple Injured In Rite Aid Shooting

Three people are dead and multiple wounded after a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland.

The shooting took place at a Rite Aid support facility in Aberdeen, Maryland 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. The lone suspect is currently in custody.

MSNBC reports that the suspect is a woman.

BREAKING: Maryland shooting suspect is a woman, and she is down, and the shooting incident at a Rite Aid facility is over, multiple law enforcement sources tell @PeteWilliamsNBC. pic.twitter.com/sppxjN2Vwu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2018

This story is still developing…