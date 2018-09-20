All Tree Uh Y’all: Kanye Addresses Nick Cannon, Drake, And Tyson Beckford For Speaking On His Wife

Kanye Addresses Nick Cannon, Drake, And Tyson Beckford

Kanye West has finally spoken on claims that Drake might have had a fling with Kim Kardashian, and he is not playing with that man. AT ALL.

The rapper took to his Instagram page in a series of videos, where he speaks on the recent allegations surrounding his wife and Drizzy. These speculations were only further fueled by Nick Cannon’s appearances in several different interviews, including Everyday Struggle a few weeks back–which is why the Chicago native speaks on Cannon first and foremost.

In the interview, the Wild N’ Out star theorizes the possibility of an affair, saying, “stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.” That, of course, only added more ammunition for fans who already thought the KeKe from “In My Feelings” was actually Kim Kardashian.

Kanye starts off saying he wants to “address some things that were not sitting right with [his] spirit” now that he’s “up out the sunken place.”

Ye acknowledges the fact that Nick Cannon and Kim K used to date, but bluntly says that he should never mention his wife in interviews, out of respect–especially “making suggestions that somebody f***ked [his] wife.”