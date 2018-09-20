All Tree Uh Y’all: Kanye Addresses Nick Cannon, Drake, And Tyson Beckford For Speaking On His Wife
Kanye Addresses Nick Cannon, Drake, And Tyson Beckford
Kanye West has finally spoken on claims that Drake might have had a fling with Kim Kardashian, and he is not playing with that man. AT ALL.
The rapper took to his Instagram page in a series of videos, where he speaks on the recent allegations surrounding his wife and Drizzy. These speculations were only further fueled by Nick Cannon’s appearances in several different interviews, including Everyday Struggle a few weeks back–which is why the Chicago native speaks on Cannon first and foremost.
In the interview, the Wild N’ Out star theorizes the possibility of an affair, saying, “stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.” That, of course, only added more ammunition for fans who already thought the KeKe from “In My Feelings” was actually Kim Kardashian.
Kanye starts off saying he wants to “address some things that were not sitting right with [his] spirit” now that he’s “up out the sunken place.”
Ye acknowledges the fact that Nick Cannon and Kim K used to date, but bluntly says that he should never mention his wife in interviews, out of respect–especially “making suggestions that somebody f***ked [his] wife.”
Next, Kanye moves onto addressing Pusha T dissing Drake, saying that if he wasn’t in a “medicated state,” he might have thought to explicitly tell his G.O.O.D. Music brother to not diss Drizzy over a Ye beat.
The “I Love It” rapper moves on to say that Drake sitting on rumors of having sex with Kim K doesn’t sit right with his spirit. Kanye equates the 6 God making a track calling out “KeKe” to him doing a song about someone named “RiRi” if Drake was married to Rihanna.
Ye also emphasized once again that he didn’t tell Pusha any information for his “The Story of Adidon” diss track. He then mentions that he explicitly told Drake not to namedrop Kylie Jenner in a track when Travis Scott is his man–but a snippet of him doing just that on a song with Future leaked via Snapchat.
On the subject of not calling out Kylie on a track out of respect, Kanye makes it clear that he checked with Travis Scott before putting out his song “XTCY,” where he says he would smash his sisters-in-law.
He then adds Tyson Beckford in the mix, telling him to not speak on his wife, either. “None of y’all speak on my wife, period…I’m married, we in love, we a family.” Ye tells Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson to hit him up if they want to speak on Kim K so they can handle it personally.
Kanye wraps up his series of videos by saying that he needed to address it because none of those things were sitting right with him.
After letting these allegations about his wife sit for so long, Ye needed to come out of the woodwork to make it be known that he isn’t having the negativity he feels being put out online.
