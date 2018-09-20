Spicyball: Jimmy Butler Wants Trade From Timberwolves, Rumor Swirl About Smashing Karl-Anthony Towns’ GF
Jimmy Butler Demands Trade, Rumors About Sleeping With Teammates Girlfriend
The NBA has been chock full of storylines that are as much pertaining to on the court as off the court.
On the latest episode of “The NBA Is Messy AF”, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler has demanded a trade from the team following a meeting with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday according to ESPN.
Among the many reasons Jimmy asked for a trade, tension with Karl-Anthony Towns was likely chief among them.
Let the super sleuths on the internet tell it, those grievances don’t solely stem from poor defensive effort or reckless turnovers. One might say it’s the result of a…flagrant foul according to an alleged story on BSO.
Sunday, the Timberwolves wished their then-star a happy birthday and the levee of betrayal and backstabbing opened wide…
Suffice to say, that toothpaste ain’t going back in the tube and now the clusterf*** is on and poppin’.
KAT had a pretty light-hearted reaction to the rumor that Butler was boinking his bae, Kawa Andrade. Peep that on the flip.
This tweet could represent one of two things, either KAT is trying to save face, which doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility, OR, this whole story is a bunch of bulls#!t and KAT thinks its legit funny.
In either case, the iStreets are in their seats with popcorn stuck between their molars.
Flip the page to get a more in-depth look at Kawa Andrade in all her splendor.
