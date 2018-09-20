Leslie Jones Plays ‘This Or That’ With ‘Bossip On WE tv’
- By Bossip Staff
Leslie Jones Appearing On Bossip On WE tv
In addition to Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Rotimi, and fashion expert Macellas Reynolds, comedienne Leslie Jones will appear on Bossip on WE tv tonight. The funny lady chatted with comedian Ronnie Jordan and played a hilarious game of “This Or That.”
Bossip on WE tv airs tonight at 10/9 c on WE tv!
