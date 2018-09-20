Kanye West’s IG Video About Drake Smashing Kim K’s Kakes Is Getting Clowned Across The Internets

Kanye Goes On Rant About Drake

Yeezy and Drake have had a weird cold war for the past few months since Pusha put Drake’s business out on the streets. They’ve gone back and forth over it for a while and Kanye decided to take things into his own hands on IG today. But not only Drake, but Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford, too. Of all people.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife but you get an interview, don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that,’” said Ye. “What I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is, the fact that there’s people making rumors or thinking that you f–ked my wife, and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit. You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri.’ So when you’re like, ‘Ah I don’t know where it comes from!’ You’re too smart for that, bro. You know where that comes from. Don’t make no record with nothing that could be confused.” “I told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby mama, nothing like that, that ain’t come from me. But when you played that record for me in the studio that said, ‘Yo we got some Kylies, we got some Kendalls,’ I told you, ‘Travis is your man, don’t make no record like that. That man just had a baby with her, that’s gonna be offensive, that’s gonna be offensive to her.’”

There are so many things about this that are hilarious.

1. Kanye’s face all up in the IG video like your grandpa Facetiming

2. Kanye doing this exact same thing to Wiz Khalifa about Amber Rose

3. Everything

Kanye looking more and more like Fake Kanye all the time pic.twitter.com/EeJUjvrXYA — Sperry Garcia (@BostonJerry) September 20, 2018

Twitter had all the jokes. Peep the pure comedy and see what happens when two sensitive souls try to hash things out with passive aggressiveness and hilarity.