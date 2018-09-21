Celebrity Seeds: Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Plan A… Yacht Party For Their Son On “David Tutera’s Celebrations” [VIDEO]

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker’s Kids Featured On David Tutera’s WeTV Show

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker hire David to throw a birthday party for their 10-year-old son. Boris wants the party on a yacht, but Nicole disagrees. Slomique tackles her fear; Team Tutera gets seasick! Check out an exclusive sneak peek below:

What did you think of the clip? How many of you are like Nicole Ari Parker and get so over involved and control freakish that your family just asks you to stay out of it? No that doesn’t sound familiar?

Also, what do you guys think about yacht parties for 10-year-olds? Is it too young of an age to be living so lavish?

DAVID TUTERA’S CELEBRATIONS’ – “Boris Kodjoe” – Airs Friday, September 21 at 10PM ET/PT