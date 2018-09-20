“Braxton Family Values” Exclusive: Trina, Towanda & Toni Braxton Break Down “Strike” Against Show [VIDEO]

“Braxton Family Values” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

The Braxton sisters finally break down exactly what went down when they went on strike over a pay dispute on “Braxton Family Values.”

In this exclusive clip, Toni, Towanda and Trina meet for lunch and talk about why they decided to halt filming their reality show. And the sisters can’t help but question why their other sister Traci decided not to toe the line and continue to film with the network.

“So Traci was with you guys, and then she reneged?” Toni asked her sisters. “I didn’t know any of this!”