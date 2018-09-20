Baddies Trappin’ Out The Bando: 2 Chainz Pink Trap House Makes Its Return … And This Time It’s Haunted

You guys may recall 2 Chainz created the “Pink Trap House” in Atlanta for his platinum album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music in 2017. During it’s one month existence, the house became a viral sensation, with thousands of fans from allover the world coming to visit the infamous pink house as they hosted various community events at the home. With Halloween coming up at the end of next month, Atlanta 2 Chainz has decided to turn the Pink Traphouse into a haunted house experience.

Teaming up with 13 Stories Haunted House, an expert in the field, 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House will be the U.S.’s first hip-hop-themed haunted house. Running at one hour, the tour has been described as “a thrilling experience featuring some of the most iconic scenes in urban classic films of the 80s and 90s.”

Wednesday night 2 Chainz and Street Execs held and exclusive preview event for notables and a gang of folks showed up including the cast of “Little Women Of Atlanta,” Keri Hilson, Phaedra Parks, D Woods, Toya Wright, Malaysia Parks and more.

2 Chainz’s Haunted Pink Trap House will open on Friday, September 21st until November 11th. Head over to hauntedpinktraphouse.com for more details. Exclusive merchandise will also be available on site!

Hit the flip for more photos