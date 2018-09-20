So Sad: NBA Baller Richard Jefferson’s Dad Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting

Richard Jefferson Sr. Killed In Drive By

TMZ is reporting some sad news in regards to the father of Richard Jefferson. Reportedly, Richard Jefferson Sr. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton on Wednesday evening. TMZ reports that 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was in front of a liquor store in a primarily residential area around 6:52 PM when a vehicle rolled up and someone inside opened fire.

According to law enforcement, Jefferson Sr. was struck multiple times in the torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. L.A. sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident. At this time, it is unclear if Jefferson Sr. was the target. He was with 2 other men at the time of the shooting.

According to NBA.com, Richard Jefferson was born in L.A. and grew up in Phoenix. Jefferson describe L.A. “pretty bad.” He said “we were living in South Central during the crack epidemic. I was born in 1980, so when we moved in 1987, it was right at the height of it.”

Richard moved to Phoenix when his mom married his step-dad and they’ve been together ever since. He said “they started their own church, a small church and they started doing missionary work in East Africa – Kenya, Tanzania. And my mom went over there a half a dozen times.”

So far, Richard Jefferson Jr. has not made a statement about his father’s death. Rest in peace.