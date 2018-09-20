Michael B. Jordan Is The New Face Of Coach Menswear

Michael B. Jordan Is Now The Face Of Coach Menswear

Talk about having a good year.

Following the company’s success during Coach’s partnership with actress and singer Selena Gomez, the brand has just announced that Michael B. Jordan will be the new face of menswear.

The Black Panther, Creed, and Fahrenheit 451 actor will not only represent the brand, but is also designing his very own capsule collection in the future. He is set to meet with creative director Stuart Vevers next month to begin brainstorming ideas for his own designs.

Before designing some pieces of his own, though, Jordan is now appearing in advertising campaigns for the brand’s men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances–beginning with the new spring 2019 season. “I liked what Stuart was doing so we decided to move forward with me being the face of the brand,” the 31-year-old told WWD.

When he was asked about his personal style, Michael said that he feels just as comfortable in a “very pristine” suit as he does in streetwear, but in the end, he spends more time thinking about the roles that he plays.

“As an actor, I’m always putting on somebody else’s shoes and becoming someone else,” he explained. To go along with that, Jordan said that he keeps his stylist busy since he’s constantly gaining muscle mass and then slimming down thanks to roles like Creed.

As for what we can expect from Jordan’s own designs, he’s not letting anything slip. When the actor was asked to name an athlete or fellow celebrity whose looks inspire him he responded, “There are a lot of people whose style I like, but I wouldn’t want to dress like them.” So it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what his capsule collection entails once it hits stores.

Congrats to MBJ on the big moves!