Former GA College Cheerleader Suing School, Elected Official Over National Anthem Protest

Tommia Dean Suing Former Kennesaw State University President

A former cheerleader at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University has filed a lawsuit against school administrators and an elected official after she says they targeted her.

According to ABC News, Tommia Dean was a member of KSU’s cheer squad but after she and four of her teammates took a knee to protest police brutality during the national anthem, she (and three others) didn’t make the team for the upcoming season.

Not only that, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained text messages between local sheriff Neil Warren and retiring state Rep Earl Ehrhart who allegedly wrote defamatory texts about Tommia and her teammates commonly known as the “Kennesaw Five.”

According to the report, Sheriff Warren told Ehrhart that (now former) Kennesaw State President Olens “assured” him the “Unamerican” cheerleaders would not be on the field until the national anthem was finished, not only that the Sheriff allegedly said they “hate America.”

Tommia told her story on “The View” this week and revealed that she’s suing Ex-Presiden Olsent, Sheriff Warren, Ehrhart, and senior associate athletic directors Scott Whitlock and Matt Griffin for emotional distress over her First Amendment rights.

Tommia says she suffered migraine headaches as a result of stress.

WELP! Thanks to the AJC’s investigative reporting she might have a shot at this suit.

Stand up, or in this case kneel down, for your rights, Queen!