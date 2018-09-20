A Lil Positivity: J. Cole’s Dreamville Nonprofit Just Launched A Hurricane Florence Relief Fund

“The Dreamville Foundation is looking to lend a helping hand to the community, children, and families affected by Hurricane Florence,” reads the announcement from the fund. “There will be hot food stations placed throughout the city, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters, as well as supporting other local non profits who help provide services for the people in Fayetteville.”

The rapper is currently traveling through North America on his K.O.D. Tour. His first ever Dreamville Festival was scheduled to take place in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina earlier this month, but was cancelled due to safety concerns related to the storm. Before the event was forced to be cancelled, a portion of proceeds from the festival were intended to benefit Cole’s nonprofit.

Those who want to contribute to the cause can donate to J. Cole’s Hurricane Florence relief fund on the Dreamville Foundation website, here.