A Lil Positivity: J. Cole’s Dreamville Nonprofit Just Launched A Hurricane Florence Relief Fund

- By Bossip Staff

Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

J. Cole Starts Hurricane Relief Fund

Following record-breaking rainfall, flooding rivers, and mass power outages wrought by Hurricane Florence–which made landfall in North Carolina last Friday, September 14–J. Cole has just launched a storm relief fund through his nonprofit, Dreamville Foundation.

The foundation is currently soliciting donations on its website and is set to target its relief efforts in Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, N.C. Mandatory evacuations have impacted thousands of households, who were ordered along the Cape Fear River, which runs through the city and remains in major flood status, according to the National Weather Service. The Fayetteville Observer has reported that three deaths in the city’s surrounding Cumberland County may be attributed to Florence.

“The Dreamville Foundation is looking to lend a helping hand to the community, children, and families affected by Hurricane Florence,” reads the announcement from the fund. “There will be hot food stations placed throughout the city, temporary housing options for families, and stocking of food pantries/shelters, as well as supporting other local non profits who help provide services for the people in Fayetteville.”

The rapper is currently traveling through North America on his K.O.D. Tour. His first ever Dreamville Festival was scheduled to take place in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina earlier this month, but was cancelled due to safety concerns related to the storm. Before the event was forced to be cancelled, a portion of proceeds from the festival were intended to benefit Cole’s nonprofit.

Those who want to contribute to the cause can donate to J. Cole’s Hurricane Florence relief fund on the Dreamville Foundation website, here.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Your Information, Hip-Hop

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.