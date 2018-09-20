A Lil Positivity: J. Cole’s Dreamville Nonprofit Just Launched A Hurricane Florence Relief Fund
- By Bossip Staff
J. Cole Starts Hurricane Relief Fund
Following record-breaking rainfall, flooding rivers, and mass power outages wrought by Hurricane Florence–which made landfall in North Carolina last Friday, September 14–J. Cole has just launched a storm relief fund through his nonprofit, Dreamville Foundation.
The foundation is currently soliciting donations on its website and is set to target its relief efforts in Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, N.C. Mandatory evacuations have impacted thousands of households, who were ordered along the Cape Fear River, which runs through the city and remains in major flood status, according to the National Weather Service. The Fayetteville Observer has reported that three deaths in the city’s surrounding Cumberland County may be attributed to Florence.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.